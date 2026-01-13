Tinubu not missing nor absent, Lagos APC tells Obi

Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu was neither missing nor absent from his duties.

This followed comments credited to Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, who questioned the president’s visibility.

The party, in a statement signed by its Lagos State Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos on Tuesday, said the President remained fully engaged in the business of governance, both within and outside the country.

Oladejo urged political actors to focus on issues of substance rather than optics.

According to him, the president is not missing, nor is he absent from his constitutional responsibilities.

“He is actively involved in the complex and demanding work of statecraft, which includes policy coordination, security oversight, diplomatic engagements and economic reforms.

”Governance is not measured by constant public appearances or media check-ins. It is assessed by the quality of decisions taken, the policies implemented and the outcomes delivered in the national interest.”

He also said that Tinubu had continued to discharge his duties with focus and resolve, guided by the constitutional mandate given to him by Nigerians.

“His schedule and engagements are driven by national priorities, not by the need to satisfy political commentary,” he said.

Oladejo added that the Tinubu administration had remained active on several fronts, including economic reforms, security coordination and international diplomacy.

He noted that these efforts were aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth and global relevance.

He advised political leaders to engage constructively by offering ideas and alternatives that would contribute to national development, rather than raising questions that could create unnecessary public anxiety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi, also a former Anambra governor, had questioned the whereabouts of Tinubu amid what he described as deepening economic hardship, insecurity and leadership silence.

In a statement posted on his verified X account on Monday, Obi said his concern was driven by the scale of challenges confronting the country and the perceived absence of direct presidential engagement at a critical time.

He alleged that President Tinubu spent 196 days outside the country in 2025, adding that this exceeded the time he spent within Nigeria during the same period.

He also claimed that Nigerians had not heard directly from the president since December 2025.

It would be recalled that Tinubu on Dec. 28 departed Lagos for Europe to continue his end-of-year break and in preparation for an official visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The president was invited by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026).

Tinubu on Sunday arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to attend the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which began on Monday. (NAN)