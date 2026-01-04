Tinubu meets Paul Kagame in Paris, discusses world affairs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday held a private meeting with the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, in Paris, where both leaders discussed global issues and the advancement of Africa.

The meeting, which took place over a private lunch in the French capital, was disclosed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, via a post on his Facebook page on Sunday.

According to Onanuga, the discussion centred on world affairs and shared perspectives on Africa’s role in the evolving global order, as well as issues affecting the continent’s development and cooperation among African nations.

The engagement underscored ongoing diplomatic efforts by President Tinubu to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships with African leaders and promote collective solutions to continental and global challenges.