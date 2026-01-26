Tinubu likely to approve creation of single additional state – Source

President Tinubu

…as Senator Nwoko hails historic advocacy

By John Alechenu, Abuja

There are strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may approve the creation of only one new state after the National and State Assemblies complete the legislative process.

It was learnt that Anioma State, which promoters say will assuage the feeling of marginalisation among South-Easterners, is likely to take the slot.

Vanguard gathered in Abuja yesterday that consultations have reached an advanced stage among various interests, especially among those opposed to the proposed state being listed among states in the South East.

This is coming amid renewed calls by Senator Ned Nwoko for sustained and unified support from Ndigbo for the creation of Anioma State as the sixth state of the South-East.

Recall that there has been strident opposition from some groups within Delta State against the creation of Anioma State as part of the South-East.

The groups have instead argued that the proposed state should be carved out within the South-South geopolitical zone, a move that would increase the number of states in that region to seven.

The South-East currently has only five states, making it the zone with the least number of states in the federation.

Sources close to the Presidency revealed that only Anioma State is being seriously considered for creation and that it would emerge as the sixth state in the South-East.

According to the source, the decision is aimed at addressing long-standing concerns over imbalance and perceived marginalisation.

“Anioma State would be created to compensate the South-East region and Ndigbo in general,” one of the sources said. “Mr President is fully aware of the arguments for and against the creation of the state, but he considers Anioma the most viable among the various requests for state creation.

“He is also keen on achieving geopolitical balance, equity, fair representation, and justice, particularly to assuage the feelings of marginalisation expressed by Ndigbo, whose region currently has the fewest states.”

The source dismissed ongoing agitation by some stakeholders in the South-East for the creation of a proposed ‘Anim-Oma State’, which would combine parts of Anioma in Delta State, the old Orlu Zone in Imo State, and Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, with Orlu proposed as the capital.

Under the current plan, Anioma State would be created as the sixth state in the South-East, with Asaba as its capital, barring any last-minute change.

Although it is not yet clear when a proposed meeting between President Tinubu and stakeholders over the issue will take place, presidential sources said it would follow consultations with the leadership of the National Assembly, who are reported to be favourably disposed to the idea.

Reacting to the development, Senator Ned Nwoko, who represents the Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly and has been at the forefront of the campaign for the creation of Anioma State, expressed confidence that the agitation would soon yield results.

He said, “This is a historic clamour that has never enjoyed this level of national attention and support.

“It is a golden opportunity for the Igbo people to reunite with their kith and kin across the Niger.

“The Ohanaeze constitution recognises Anioma as the sixth Igbo state and Ikwerre as the seventh. It is therefore not a coincidence that over 90 senators have declared their total support for the creation of Anioma State.”

Vanguard News