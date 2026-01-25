Tinubu hails Guards Brigade for boosting FCT security, urges sustained efforts

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army for strengthening security around the Presidential Villa and improving safety across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2025.

Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, gave the commendation on Saturday in Abuja at the Guards Brigade 2025 West African Social Activities (WASA).

He said the brigade’s sustained clearance operations and efforts to restore peace in adjoining communities had contributed significantly to the improved security currently enjoyed in the FCT and its environs.

The president described WASA as more than a cultural showcase, noting that it also provided an opportunity to celebrate the resilience, cohesion and dedication displayed by officers and soldiers of the Brigade throughout the year.

According to him, culture remains a vital anchor of national identity, reminding Nigerians of their history, struggles and achievements, while preparing them for the future.

Tinubu expressed confidence that the Guards Brigade would continue to rise to the demands of its strategic responsibilities, urging officers and soldiers to sustain professionalism, discipline and commitment to duty.

He also commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies for their relentless efforts against insurgents, terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, which he said were yielding visible improvements nationwide.

The president charged troops not to rest on their oars but to remain proactive in line with the Army chain of command, assuring them of the support and confidence of the Federal Government and the Nigerian people.

He praised the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Adebisi Onasanya, as well as officers, soldiers and their families, for their hard work and sacrifice, expressing optimism that the Brigade was well positioned to meet security challenges in 2026.

Earlier, Onasanya reaffirmed the brigade’s unwavering commitment to the security of the seat of power and the protection of key national assets.

He said the brigade had recorded significant operational achievements in the past year through sustained day-and-night domination of its area of responsibility, intelligence-led operations and effective collaboration with other security agencies in the FCT.

According to him, guards brigade troops played critical roles in securing the Presidency, safeguarding strategic installations, and maintaining stability within the FCT and its environs, in line with the Nigerian Army’s mandate.

He stated that the successes recorded were a result of professionalism, intensive training, and the high morale of officers and soldiers, despite the demanding nature of their assignments, which often kept them away from their families for extended periods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured cultural displays by various ethnic groups, and the presentation of awards to deserving personnel and battalions that performed outstandingly in the course of operations and training activities in 2025.

Vanguard News