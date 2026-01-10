Tinubu greets Senator Tambuwal at 60

Tambuwal

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Aminu Tambuwal, a prominent politician, lawyer and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on his 60th birthday.

The President, in a statement on Saturday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, commended the years of service of the Peoples Democratic Party chieftain to the state and the country, serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015 and as two-term governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023.

President Tinubu also highlighted Tambuwal’s dedication to nation-building and his efforts towards advancing democracy in the land.

The President wished him many more years and an even brighter political future.