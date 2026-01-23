Tinubu approves posting of 4 ambassador-designates; Are to US, Oke to France

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of four ambassador-designates, out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate last December.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday night explained that President Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

According to the statement, Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former governor of Kebbi, is the ambassador-designate to Turkey, where the President is scheduled to begin a state visit next week.

In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassador-designates, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.

Recall that in November last year Tinubu sent a first list of ambassador-nominees to the Senate for confirmation after almost two years of vacancies at missions abroad.

He later sent 32 more names.

In December, 64 ambassadorial nominees were confirmed. This brought the total number of confirmed nominees to 67.

Besides the four that were approved today, other names on the list are Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide; Mahmood Yakubu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC; Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister; and Fatima Florence Ajimobi, former Oyo first lady, among others.

Vanguard News