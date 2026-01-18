Tinubu appoints engineers as ministers to deliver quality Infrastructure – Minister

Utsev

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, weekend, asserted that President Bola Tinubu appointment of engineers as Ministers is to deliver quality Infrastructure.

According a statement signed by Utsev’s Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Terhemen Oraduen, the Minister said the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building durable, world-class infrastructure through closer collaboration with the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, while speaking at the investiture of Engr. Alimasuya Rabiu as

35th President of NSE, held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister also explained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu recognises the NSE as a critical stakeholder in national development.

“He noted that this recognition informed the appointment of engineers to head key technical ministries, agencies and departments, where they are already making significant impacts — including himself.

“According to the Minister, the Federal Government has engaged competent engineers to undertake the comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the Alau Dam in Borno State, alongside other strategic national projects in water and road infrastructure. This, he said, reflects the administration’s appreciation of engineers’ vital role in advancing the nation’s infrastructure”, Oraduen said.

Meanwhile, he (Utsev) congratulated Engr. Alimasuya Rabiu on his emergence as NSE President, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the Society effectively, given his experience as a three-time Vice President of the NSE and his service to the nation in various capacities.

He also commended women engineers for their outstanding contributions to national development.

He further praised the immediate past President of the NSE, Engr. Aina Oguntala, for breaking new ground as the first female president in the Society’s history.

The Minister urged the NSE to continue deploying its professional expertise in support of the Tinubu administration’s efforts to reposition the country and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

In his acceptance speech, the 35th President of the NSE, Engr. Rabiu, outlined his vision to “reset” the Society. He pledged, on behalf of the new executive council, to lead with integrity, restore institutional relevance and reposition the NSE as a beacon of excellence both nationally and globally.

The event also featured goodwill messages from the immediate past NSE President and other eminent Nigerians.

Vanguard News