Tinubu adjusts posting of ambassadors-designate

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has adjusted the posting of ambassadors-designate as three have been approved out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate in December.

Recall that there was an earlier statement from the presidency stating that the president approved the posting of four ambassadors-designate.

However, in the updated statement, the presidency only listed three of the ambassadors-designate being approved for posting.

In the updated statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

Also confirmed by the President in the statement is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the three countries about the ambassadors-designate, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.