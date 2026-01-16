Three killed in separate attacks by militia herdsmen in another Benue LG

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least three people have been reportedly killed in separate attacks by militia herdsmen across communities in Guma Local Government Area (LGA), leaving residents fearful and raising concerns about escalating violence.

It was gathered from local sources that in Iordye village, Nzorov Council Ward, one Terlumum Mpev, was killed while working alone on his farm.

The incursion came just few days after Fada and Kyudan communities in Saghev Council Ward of the same Guma LGA were attacked by the armed men who looted the communities, killed two persons and left several other injured.

Terlumum younger’s brother, name withheld, confirmed the murder of his elder brother, stating that the deceased tried to stop the herders from grazing cattle on his rice farm when they attacked him with machetes.

“He was just trying to protect his farm. The herders became angry, ganged up on him, and macheted him to death. His body has been evacuated for burial,” he said.

He noted that “our people have been raising alarms over the increasing presence of herders in the area. With the high influx of herders recently, we fear more attacks are coming.

“The authorities must intervene quickly to prevent further attacks and loss of lives and properties,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Saghev Council Ward, several communities also faced coordinated attacks by the armed herders. Villages such as Fada and Kyudan were reportedly targeted, resulting in the deaths of two men.

Locals reported widespread destruction of property, including burnt residential houses and destroyed agricultural produce such as grains, yams, and groundnuts.

According to a source in the area, villages like Tse Ubagi, Tse Kyundu, Yage, and Agba were also reportedly affected.

“The attackers raided shops and homes, destroying crops and livestock,” the source who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

“People fled for their lives, leaving everything behind. The people have been urged to suspend all business and farming activities until stability returns.

“We are also appealing to the authorities and security agencies to take urgent steps to address the escalating violence and prevent further attacks against farmers particularly in Guma LGA,” he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet could not be reached as of press time.