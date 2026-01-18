The worst is over for Nigeria — Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has declared that Nigeria has passed through the worst phase of its current challenges, expressing optimism that the economic and governance reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu are beginning to yield positive results.

Daniel made the declaration on Sunday at his family’s 21st Annual Thanksgiving Service held at Abraham’s Tabernacle, Sagamu, Ogun State.

According to the former Ogun State governor, although the reforms came with initial hardships, the country is now witnessing gradual improvement.

“First and foremost, we thank God Almighty for His grace. Beyond that, we must also appreciate the President, the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Tinubu, for providing an enabling environment for people to thrive,” Daniel said.

He acknowledged that the early stages of the reforms were challenging, particularly with rising inflation, but noted that there are encouraging signs of recovery.

“In recent times, we witnessed significant challenges. At the beginning, inflation was quite high, but we are now beginning to hear that the debt profile is gradually coming down. Despite these difficulties, we remain grateful to God and hopeful that this new year will be an unforgettable one in the annals of our country,” he stated.

Reacting to widespread public skepticism about politicians, Daniel maintained that not all politicians are dishonest, urging Nigerians to judge him by his record in public service.

“I have been engaged in public service and leadership for over 23 years. If in those years no one has been able to point out a single lie, I have told or anything I said that turned out to be untrue, then Nigerians should judge me accordingly,” he said.

He added: “I have always said that things can only get better. The worst is over. Gradually and steadily, we are seeing positive signs. When you see over 200 clergymen gathered simply to pray for Nigeria, it tells me that we are making progress. I strongly believe this year will be a good one for our nation.”

Daniel thanked religious leaders and supporters for their prayers, urging Nigerians not to lose hope but to remain steadfast and prayerful.

Meanwhile, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Ladi Adebutu, also expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, calling on citizens not to lose hope despite current challenges.

According to Adebutu, God remains a God of grace and mercy who will intervene in the affairs of the nation.

“This is a delicate time for the nation, particularly when things are difficult. But God is a God of grace and mercy, and I believe He will minister unto this nation such that things will get better. We should not lose hope; better days are coming,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon, the guest preacher, Reverend Wale Oke, who preached from the book of Psalms 50:23, stressed the importance of thanksgiving, urging Christians to cultivate the habit as a means of attracting divine favour.

Reverend Oke, President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), explained that thanksgiving moves the throne of God, adding that King David enjoyed abundant blessings because of his consistent praise and gratitude to God.

Several eminent personalities graced the event, including Chief Kensington Adebutu, former Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola, Senator Ladi Adebutu, and other dignitaries.