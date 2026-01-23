The Kaduna abductions and matters arising, by Adekunle Adekoya

Just few days into the new year 2026, peace was, for the umpteenth time, shattered nationwide and in Kaduna State in particular when on Sunday 18 January, more than 170 worshippers were kidnapped in three churches in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

First, we have become so unfortunate with insecurity that we are now used to it, just as we are now used to bad roads, lack of potable water with virtually every building sinking its own borehole. We are also now used to hospitals without doctors and drugs, while generating one’s own electricity is now the norm, rather than the exception. Almost everything people in other countries take for granted we have to suffer for here and mostly, never get.

I really wonder what we have governments for in this country. To the Kaduna kidnappings — information reaching Vanguard through usual sources indicated that a massive kidnap had taken place but when the primary security agency, the Police, was contacted for more information, denial was flat and absolute.

The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Rabiu, dismissed the reports as false, describing them as fabrications by conflict entrepreneurs bent on disrupting peace in the state.

Rabiu spoke to journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, and challenged those making the claims to produce the names and details of any alleged victim. “The story is a mere falsehood. Anyone who claims people were kidnapped should come forward with names and particulars,” the police commissioner said, warning that purveyors of rumours will face the full wrath of the law.

Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Mr. Dauda Madaki, also took the same position as the state Police Commissioner and said security agencies swiftly moved to the area following the reports but found no evidence of any attack.

“When I heard the rumour, I mobilised the police and other security forces to Kurmin Wali. We visited the church where the so-called kidnap was said to have occurred and found no trace of any incident,” Madaki said.

According to him, the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, as well as the youth leader of the community, Bernard Bona, both confirmed that no such attack took place.

As we have seen, both the Police commissioner and the local government chairman were lying. From their initial reaction, a number of posers arise.

Why did the Police commissioner immediately dismiss kidnapping reports in a state like Kaduna? What due diligence had he done to warrant such dismissal? What assets, by way of intelligence, does the commissioner have on locations outside Kaduna city where he is based? In fact, one can ask further, what was going on his mind that made him summarily dismiss the report? Was he under any influence, prior, immediate or remote?

According to Google Map, Kurmin Wali, where the abductions took place is located roughly eight miles (about 13 km) south of Maro town, making it a short distance from Maro but part of the broader Kaduna region, with exact driving distances varying but generally within Kaduna State’s reach from Kaduna City. Did the police commissioner do the 13-kilometre trip to Kurmin Wali to see for himself before saying what he said? Assuming that he needed not do the grunt work himself, what personnel assets did he order there to assess things?

Then, the local government chairman of Kajuru, Dauda Madaki. As the governor is responsible for the whole state, so is the LG chairman responsible for his area, just as the president is responsible for the whole country. He said he and security forces mobilised did not see any trace of any incident. Clearly, Mr Madaki was lying. Which security forces did he mobilise? From a Police commissioner who did not believe anything happened, and in fact labelled bearers of the information as “conflict entrepreneurs?”

After the denial, their lies were exposed when a list of worshippers kidnapped was made public by officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state. Now that the Police commissioner’s challenge had been taken and a list provided, what will he do?

The denial from Police authorities, whose constitutional duty it is to protect people is sickening. I also feel worried by the bare-faced lies told by the local government chairman. Their attitude and actions in respect of the Kaduna kidnappings, in which no less than 173 people were abducted reveals why we have battled insecurity and insurgency for 15 years or thereabouts now, with no end in sight. With people like the Kaduna police commissioner in charge of security, there seems to exist an “I can’t be bothered” attitude to public security.

With a politician like the Kajuru LGA chairman, the political mindset behind the management of security challenges is exposed — another kidnapping? No problem! With this, I wish to remind the power elite that while Rome burned, Nero was fiddling. Nigeria is burning with insecurity and our politicians are fiddling. Let me assure them that there needs to be a country first, before you can become its president, or a governor, or a senator or whatever. It’s worrisome that, beyond rhetorics, there seems to be no evidence that our rulers are really worried about this problem. It is time to save this country and her people from the ravages of insecurity. It is a problem that can be solved, and I believe we can solve it. Why it seems we don’t want to is the issue. Or do we? TGIF.