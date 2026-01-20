Tension in Ebonyi–Benue border community as gunmen kill cattle

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By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Tension is mounting in Ataroga, a border community between Ebonyi and Benue states, following the killing of several cows by suspected gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday, triggering fear, displacement and heightened insecurity in the area.

Ataroga, an Izzi-speaking community located in Ado Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has reportedly been deserted, with residents fleeing amid claims that houses were destroyed and properties looted.

A video circulating on social media shows distressed residents calling for urgent intervention by the government and security agencies.

In the footage, a community member alleged that suspected Igede attackers invaded the area at about 4 a.m., killed the cattle and chased away herdsmen, a situation that has reportedly sparked reprisals and left the local population vulnerable.

The speaker in the video insisted that the Izzi people were not responsible for the killing of the cows and appealed directly to Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, to intervene and protect the community.

Residents further alleged that herdsmen have since retaliated, with reports of homes being set ablaze and residents killed, though these claims have not yet been independently verified.

Security agencies were said to have made some arrests in connection with the incident, while investigations are ongoing. However, tension remains high in the community as residents await decisive action to restore peace and prevent further violence.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from security authorities were ongoing as of press time.