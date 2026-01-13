Tax without trust is robbery, Peter Obi tells FG

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has faulted Nigeria’s revised tax laws, warning that the process and substance of the reforms risk deepening public distrust and worsening economic hardship for already burdened citizens.

Obi raised the alarm following findings by global accounting firm KPMG, which identified 31 critical problem areas in the tax laws, including drafting errors, policy contradictions and administrative gaps.

He said the revelations highlight the need for the government to urgently halt, review and properly explain the reforms to Nigerians.

The position was contained in a statement on Tuesday night, in which Obi questioned both the credibility of the tax framework and the manner in which it has been introduced.

“It is now undeniable that the tax laws have been fundamentally altered, and even a firm as esteemed as KPMG has pinpointed 31 critical problem areas, from drafting errors to glaring policy contradictions and administrative gaps.

“Even more alarming is the fact that it took private meetings between the National Revenue Service and KPMG for these serious issues to be acknowledged. If experts require closed-door discussions to navigate the complexities of our tax laws, what hope does the average Nigerian have of comprehending the obligations being imposed on them?

“Taxation transcends mere fiscal policy; it represents a social contract between the government and its citizens. You cannot enforce a social contract that isn’t understood or trusted.

“Globally, tax policies are justified by delivering tangible benefits to citizens: improved healthcare, better educational systems, job opportunities, infrastructure development, and social safety nets.

“In Nigeria, the narrative is all about how much more the government seeks to extract, rather than what it is prepared to offer in return. A tax system devoid of clear public benefits isn’t reform; it is, quite frankly, extortion.

“Yet, in Nigeria, we have seen no such public consultations or discussions regarding the final tax laws, leaving ordinary citizens completely in the dark about both the regulations and the benefits of the taxes they’re expected to pay.

“Even after the removal of subsidies, Nigerians remain in limbo, waiting for tangible benefits or relief. Instead, they are grappling with skyrocketing food prices, exorbitant transport costs, dwindling purchasing power, and escalating poverty levels.

“Before we have even begun to address these issues, we are being thrust into an expansive new tax regime, riddled with inconsistencies and producing 31 alarming red flags from a leading global accounting firm. This is not the hallmark of responsible governance.

“Without trust, taxation feels like punishment. Without clarity, it breeds confusion. Without evident public value, it amounts to robbery.

“Nigeria cannot afford to place further burdens on its already struggling citizens. What we need is a government that listens, communicates effectively, and prioritises building national consensus,” Obi said.