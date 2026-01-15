Task force nabs fake Naval Captain, two others in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested three suspected fake naval officers, including a man posing as a Captain, identified as James K. Robert, over an incident linked to the demolition of illegal shanties and encroachments on government land at Oworonshoki, Lagos.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this on Thursday at the agency’s Oshodi–Bolade office, saying the suspects had been unlawfully parading themselves as officers of the Nigerian Navy to defraud members of the public and obstruct lawful government operations.

According to Akerele, the suspects were apprehended following their involvement in activities surrounding the demolition exercise at Oworonshoki, where they allegedly used fake military identities to intimidate residents, evade enforcement, and secure undue advantages.

He explained that the principal suspect, Robert, whose name appeared on his uniform name tag and in the visitor’s register at the Taskforce office, had earlier visited the office to seek the release of vehicles removed from the demolition site by enforcement officers.

This, Akerele said, was despite the fact that several statutory notices and repeated appeals had been issued to Robert to vacate the property ahead of the demolition, all of which he allegedly ignored.

“The suspect, accompanied by his wife and an alleged orderly, claimed ownership of the car lot at the demolition site and demanded that it be spared in the ‘spirit of esprit de corps,’” Akerele said.

He added that when the request was declined in line with professional ethics and public service regulations, the suspect became aggressive and allegedly threatened a confrontation between his supposed men and Taskforce operatives.

Suspicion was further heightened when Akerele subjected the suspect to a detailed interview, requesting information about his military posting and command. On closer observation, several inconsistencies were noticed, including incorrectly worn service ribbons, the absence of required regimental insignia, and a generally shabby appearance inconsistent with that of a senior naval officer.

Akerele said he immediately contacted the Naval Police Unit of the Nigerian Navy, which confirmed that the individual was not a serving officer. This led to the immediate arrest of the suspect and his accomplices.

He disclosed that the suspects had already been under surveillance following repeated altercations with Taskforce officers during field operations, as well as multiple complaints from members of the public about a man posing as a Navy Captain to intimidate and coerce residents under false pretences.

In a statement, the suspect’s wife reportedly admitted that she had repeatedly warned her husband to stop impersonating military personnel, remarking that “several days are for the thief, but one day is for the owner.”

Akerele also noted that his suspicions deepened when the alleged orderly and other accomplices tactically withdrew from the scene shortly before the arrest.

“Before the suspects could fully comprehend what was happening, officers of the Nigerian Navy Military Police were already on ground and took them into custody. They are currently undergoing further investigation,” he said.

The Taskforce chairman assured the public that the suspects would be prosecuted by the appropriate military authorities, expressing confidence that the arrest would serve as a strong deterrent to others who impersonate security personnel to commit crimes and tarnish the image of the Police and Armed Forces.

“I urge members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to report suspicious activities through our official feedback channels for prompt action. No criminal will be allowed to find safe haven in Lagos State,” Akerele said.