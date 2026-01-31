Taraba Gov’s move to APC personal, touching — Shettima

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Vice President Kashim Shettima has stated that the movement of Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, into the All Progressives Congress (APC) is “personal and touching” to him.

Speaking on Saturday in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, at a grand reception to usher the governor into the APC, the Vice President noted that it is a point of pride that the North East Zone now boasts more APC governors.

He also expressed optimism that, when the time is right, the governors of Adamawa and Bauchi would reconsider their stances and join the ruling party.

During the event, Shettima officially announced that Governor Kefas is now the leader of the APC in the state.

He urged party members to rally around the governor as a mark of honour and encouragement, enabling him to continue the unification of the state while delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Earlier, Governor Kefas explained that his decision, along with his cabinet, federal and state legislators, and local government officials, to join the APC was not motivated by politics, but by a desire to usher Taraba into an era of prosperity.

He described President Bola Tinubu as a transformational leader worth following, reason why he has aligned the state with the Renewed Hope agenda.

Kefas further assured that his administration would continue to engage the people with tangible results and developmental projects across every sector of the state.

National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who also spoke at the event, described the governor’s defection as a “masterstroke” with the best interests of the people at heart.

He noted that Taraba is a land of immense endowment, and its alignment with the Renewed Hope ambassadors marks the start of a revitalisation era for the state.

He concluded by urging other governors currently in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “leave their sinking ship” and join the progressives.