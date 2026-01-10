Tambuwal at 60: Obasanjo, Atiku, Jonathan, others call for credible leadership

Prominent Nigerian leaders across party lines on Saturday paid glowing tributes to former Governor of Sokoto State and serving Senator, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as he marked his 60th birthday, using the occasion to call for credible leadership as a means of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Speakers at the event which held in Abuja emphasised the importance of inclusive leadership, accountability and quality representation, describing them as critical pillars for strengthening Nigeria’s democratic system.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo led the tributes, praising Tambuwal’s humility and leadership, expressing confidence in his future contributions to national development.

Obasanjo who was chairman of the occasion, shed light on how Tambuwal’s leadership which led to his emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2011 despite initial opposition by himself and then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

He explained that their position was informed largely by a desire to sustain gender inclusion in leadership following the rise of Mulikat Akande-Adeola, whom the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had backed.

“Our thinking was that if, for the first time, a woman had become Speaker of the House, she should be encouraged to remain there.”

The former President, however, said the lawmakers exercised their constitutional independence, insisting on Tambuwal, a decision that tested party supremacy in a democratic system.

“But your members thought otherwise, and you made your decision. And we supported your decision. Initially, even you were not sure of where we would stand, but we stood with you.”

The former president described Tambuwal as a humble leader whose rise demonstrated that legislative authority ultimately rests with elected representatives.

“One thing I saw in you was humility. Greatness that does not include humility is greatness that is hollow. Your greatness is not hollow,” Obasanjo said.

Jonathan, who was president at the time of the contest, spoke virtually and corroborated Obasanjo’s account, admitting that there were issues and disagreements between the executive and the House over the speakership.

“When he was Speaker, I was the President, and we had some disagreements,” Jonathan said. “But one thing I must give to Tambuwal is that members of the House believed so much in him.”

He said the overwhelming support Tambuwal enjoyed among lawmakers demonstrated leadership qualities that many politicians lacked.

“He held the House together. His colleagues always believed in him, and as President then, I appreciated that quality of leadership, even when we disagreed,” Jonathan said.

Former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark in his tribute, described the celebrant as a humble, dependable and trustworthy leader committed to Nigeria’s democratic ideals.

Mark said Tambuwal’s political career reflects discipline, loyalty and service to the nation, adding that his leadership has earned him respect across party lines.

“For me, Senator Aminu Tambuwal is a son. He is a dependable and humble leader whose contributions to our democracy cannot be overlooked,” Mark said.

The celebrant, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in his response to the tributes said the country was far from the democratic promise envisioned by its founders and was now in desperate need of national salvation.

Tambuwal emphasised that national rescue must be collective and cannot be left to political parties alone, insisting that citizenship itself confers responsibility.

While explaining why activities marking his 60th birthday were deliberately framed around sober reflection rather than a big celebration, Tambuwal said he opted in favour of a lecture that would confront the stark realities facing the country, as he added the choice was intentional and symbolic.

“It is all about the people of this country. It is all about good governance. It is not about me, it is not about merrymaking. It is about looking for a pathway for our country.”

Painting a grim picture of Nigeria’s condition, Tambuwal said the nation has drifted dangerously from the aspirations that underpinned its democratic journey.

According to him, both the living and the dead who genuinely believed in Nigeria would be deeply disappointed by the current state of affairs.

“Whether we like it or not, where we are today is unfortunate. This is not where we expected to be. Those who laid the foundation for this democracy, some alive, many of them are not living. Even in their graves are not happy with the current situation in Nigeria.”

Tambuwal argued that the starting point for national recovery must be an honest admission that governance in Nigeria was fundamentally flawed.

“The only way out of it is for all of us to agree that there is something fundamentally wrong with what we are doing and having as government in Nigeria today. Therefore we must resolve to work together and bail out the country. Our country is in peril and we are looking for salvation.”

“I have attained this age and therefore I must also commit myself to what I had always believed in, even as a younger person. I may not be taking too much risk, even though I’m prepared to take some of these risks, but I recommit myself to working along with every Nigerian who believe in finding and enthroning good democratic governance for this country.”

The event, themed around leadership, democracy and nation-building, brought together key figures who played prominent roles during the turbulent period, including, former Senate President David Mark, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Adams Oshiomhole, Kayode Fayemi and Mulikat Akande-Adeola.

Also in attendance at the event were President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah; former Speakers of the House of Representatives Patricia Etteh and Yakubu Dogara; Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Minister of Housing, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Former governors present included ex-governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel (both Ogun), and as well as former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha and National Secretary of the ADC, Rauf Aregbesola.