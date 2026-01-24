‘Take over Rivers assembly now’ – APC leaders tell NASS amid impeachment threat

Wike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Civil society organisations, media professionals, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC on Friday, staged a protest at the APC Secretariat, Abuja, demanding urgent National Assembly intervention in Rivers State’s escalating political crisis.

They urged lawmakers to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution to assume the Rivers State House of Assembly’s functions, citing the assembly’s “total loss of credibility and legitimacy.”

The groups at the rally, condemned the assembly’s impeachment push against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing it as a “reckless abuse of power” threatening democracy.

According to the APC leaders: “The Rivers State House of Assembly has lost all credibility due to persistent abuse of legislative powers and a desperate impeachment plot.”

Addressing journalists, the APC Leaders Forum spokesperson Chief Eze Chukwuemeka, said: “This is no longer oversight—it’s a vendetta to destabilise governance. Silence now is complicity!”

They praised Rivers Chief Judge Justice Simeon Amadi for rejecting calls to constitute a probe panel, calling it a “bold stand for the rule of law.”

Coordinator of the Civil Society group, Comrade Blessing Ibama said:”No shred of evidence shows gross misconduct by Governor Fubara—the allegations are pure political fiction. “The assembly’s procedural lawlessness and disregard for court orders make it unfit for duty.”

Accusing 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, led by Martins Amaewhule of fueling the crisis, the coalition alleged that the lawmakers collected humongous money running to million for constituency funds, luxury SUVs, and a year’s advance salary per lawmaker.

The protesters vowed to sustain action until the National Assembly acts.

“We call on Nigerians to mobilise peacefully at the National Assembly and crush this legislative anarchy,” Ibama urged.

“Governor Fubara has shown prudence for our people—Rivers won’t be a sacrificial lamb to political desperation.”

The coalition affirmed Governor Fubara’s commitment to Rivers’ welfare and pledged unity to restore constitutional order.

The protest was attended by civil society organizations led by its Convener, Comrade Ifeanyi Okorie and Dr. Maryann Douglas

Director of Programmes. Mr.. Collins Akpofure, Chairman, media professionals, Engr. Ibrahim Danjuma, national leader, APC leaders forum and Elder Akpan Ekpeyong, National Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria