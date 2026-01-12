Generator fumes kill six in Rivers, police launch investigation

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Six members of a family in Ogale Community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, have died in a suspected generator-related incident.

The tragedy occurred on Sunday, January 11, 2026, when the family—including four children and their parents—were found unresponsive after sleeping the previous night.

A local source, who identified himself as Obarilomate, said the deaths caused panic in the community and noted that the family’s generator had reportedly been left running in their parlour.

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the deaths. Grace Iringe-Koko, Chief Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the Command, confirmed the case had been reported as Sudden and Unnatural Death (SUD).

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. At about 1500hrs on January 11, 2026, six members of a family were found dead in a locked room in Ogale, Eleme. One Godwin Ogosu reported that his elder brother, wife, and children had not woken up from sleep, with the doors still locked.”

Operatives from the Eleme Division forced open the room and discovered the lifeless bodies. Preliminary investigation suggests possible generator fume poisoning, as the generator was reportedly left running indoors.

The corpses have been deposited at Last Home Mortuary, Ebubu Eleme, for autopsy, while photographic evidence has been secured and the investigation continues.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed a thorough probe into the incident. Residents are advised to always operate generators in well-ventilated outdoor areas, away from doors and windows, to prevent similar tragedies.