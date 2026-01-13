Suspected generator fume kills family of 6 in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Suspected generator fume has killed six members of a family in Rivers State.

The incident was reported at Ogale community in Eleme Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

It was gathered that the six members of the family, including four children and their parents slept Saturday night but did not wakeup on Sunday.

A source in the area, who gave his name as Obarilomate, said all members of the family died, adding that the development caused panic in the community.

He alleged that the death may have resulted from generator fume, noting that the family had left their power generator set on in their parlour.

However, the Rivers State Police Command, said it has launched investigation into the development to ascertain the actual cause of death.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the matter has been reported as Sudden and Unnatural Death, SUD, noting that investigation has been launched.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened and is investigating a tragic incident that occurred on, January 11, 2026, about 1500hrs, in Ogale Eleme, where six members of a family were found dead in a locked room.

“One Godwin Ogosu ‘m’ of Ogale, Eleme, through a distress call, reported that his elder brother, wife and children who slept in the previous night have not woken up from sleep with the doors still locked.

“In a swift response, operatives of the command attached to the Eleme Division, mobilised to the scene and forced open the doors to the room and discovered their lifeless bodies.

“Preliminary investigation suggests possible generator fume poisoning as the cause of death. The generator was reportedly left on in the parlour of the victims.

“The corpses have been deposited at Last Home Mortuary, Ebubu Eleme, for autopsy. Photographic evidence has been taken, and investigation is ongoing.”