Support Tinubu to sustain progress, Wike urges Rivers electorate 

Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike on Tuesday urged the electorate in Rivers to support President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027 to sustain the progress being recorded in the state.

Wike made the appeal during his “thank you” visit to Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers.

He cited the unprecedented attention Tinubu is giving to Rivers, ranging from developmental projects, appointments, and human capital development.

The minister, who said that the Rivers people ‘never had it this good’, urged the people to continue their support for Tinubu to sustain the gains.

He noted that although the due attention given to Rivers was attracting envy from every quarter, supporting the reelection of Tinubu would take Rivers to greater heights.

He explained that the visit was to thank the people for the continued support, urging them to replicate the gesture in 2017.

Earlier, Mr Peter Abe, the member representing Degema LGA in the State Assembly, thanked Wike for providing the needed leadership in the state.

Abe said that all communities in the state were witness to what the minister did in 2023, which was beneficial to all people in the state.

He thanked Wike for steering the state to progress, assuring him of the readiness of the people to follow his directives in 2027.

The Chairman of the council, Michael Williams, assured the minister of continued support, adding that all the community structures in the LGA would support the reelection of Tinubu.

Williams noted that Wike’s initiative to support the election of Tinubu in the state in 2023 has brought progress in the state, stressing that supporting his reelection bid would sustain the progress. (NAN)(