Strike: FCTA to open attendance register for staff

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

In a decisive move to restore administrative order across the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) bureaucracy, the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the FCT, Nancy Sabanti Nathan, has directed all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments to immediately implement and maintain staff attendance registers.

The directive, issued in a circular dated Tuesday, January 27, followed a landmark ruling by Justice E. D. Subilim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, which ordered that the ongoing strike by the Joint Union Action Committee JUAC be suspended forthwith.

Nathan emphasised that all staff members across the various secretariats, departments and agencies are required to resume their duties at their respective posts without delay to ensure the continuity of government operations.

In her communication to the Secretaries of Mandate Secretariats, Coordinators of major councils, and Permanent Secretaries, Nathan further clarified that the call for immediate resumption is coupled with a continued commitment from the FCTA Management to prioritise the welfare of its staff.

She instructed all senior officials to ensure the contents of the directive are brought to the attention of all concerned personnel to guarantee total and immediate compliance with the judicial mandate.