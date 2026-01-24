Stop preaching division, exceptionality, ADC warns presidential aspirants’ supporters

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned supporters of presidential aspirants to stop preaching division and exceptionality ahead of its June primaries.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, gave the warning while speaking on a live audio conversation on X (formerly Twitter) on the state of the nation and polity on Saturday in Abuja.

Abdullahi also said that holding the 2027 general elections in 2026 as proposed would offer a double-edged sword for ADC, stressing that the party would struggle to heal wounds.

He, however, pointed out that an early election would, on the other hand, work for ADC; according to him, Nigerians are tired of the present administration.

Abdullahi said that he had engaged with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Governors Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai on the need for strengthening unity in the party before the forthcoming general elections.

“I spent time talking to Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi and Nasir El-Rufai on uniting the party and improving Nigeria.

“Our leaders are aware of the task ahead, and every one of them is committed to ensuring that we win this election together resolutely,” he said.

On the proposal for the 2027 general elections, Abdullahi said, “Whether elections are held this year or next year, it will work for and against us as opposition.

“Let me also say this: those supporting divisiveness by aspirants should stop because they are working to the advantage of the APC.

“Saying it is either this candidate or nothing is not helpful; winning the election matters, and divisiveness cannot deliver victory for the party.

“We believe all aspirants are qualified; vilifying anyone or any region is unhelpful and complicates efforts to strengthen unity within the party ahead of elections.

“We will ignore people creating exceptionality and focus on our work because we want to win these elections credibly, peacefully, and inclusively nationwide together as one.

“Those shouting ‘Peter Obi or nothing’ are not helping him; they preach division, limit outreach and harden positions needed for victory across regions and supporters,” he stated.

The ADC spokesman said the party was taking the forthcoming FCT area council elections seriously, following its poor performance in the Anambra off-season poll, and desired to make a statement with the FCT elections.

He also expressed concern that some state governments were compelling civil servants with National Identification Numbers to register as their party members. (NAN)