Stop negotiating, bandits don’t fear God — Christopher Musa

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has called on state governments to stop negotiating with bandits, warning that such engagements weaken ongoing military operations.

Musa made the call during an interview with BBC Hausa, where he said dialogue with criminal groups only emboldens them and complicates the work of security agencies.

According to him, bandits are untrustworthy and often return to crime even after reaching peace deals with authorities.

He said the Katsina State Government had earlier been warned over its recent decision to facilitate the release of 70 suspected bandits in custody.

The Katsina government had described the move as necessary for strengthening community-based peace initiatives with “repentant bandits” in some local government areas.

However, Musa insisted that such steps are counterproductive.

“Negotiation with bandits is not a way out, those people are not real, whenever they come for reconciliation, they need something,” Musa said in Hausa.

“What’s happening in Katsina we told them, don’t ever make the mistake of reconciling with those people, they are liars.

“We begged people to stop negotiating with them and the government should stop. It’s not right and they will surely come back again. They don’t fear God.

“We already informed them it damages our work, we asked them to stop, you know it’s democracy now not military rule. But we are in talks with them.”

The defence minister also dismissed claims that the federal government pays ransom to kidnappers.

“Paying ransom is not good. People should stop paying ransom when they kidnap people. Report should be made and actions will be taken.

“Federal government doesn’t pay for ransom. It might be other people and they are doing that on their own.”