Stock market crosses N100trn mark on strong early-year deals

By Peter Egwuatu

Fresh buying interest swept across the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, in the opening sessions of yesterday trading, lifting total market capitalisation above N100 trillion mark, a milestone that reflects not just rising share prices, but also a renewed market confidence.



Market data showed that equities market capitalisation, which represents the total value of stocks listed on the Exchange, rose to N101.81 trillion to open the week positive.



The NGX All-Share Index (ASI), another major performance indicator gained 1.74 percent to close at 159,218.22 points, from 156,492.36 points, thus lifting both month-to-date and Year-to-Date, YtD returns to 2.32 percent. The rally was driven by strong buying interest in stocks such as Cadbury Nigeria, Fidson Healthcare, and Champion Breweries, reflecting the traditional “January Effect” that often characterises early-year market activity.



Investor sentiment strengthened markedly, as 73 equities recorded gains against eight decliners, signalling widespread participation in the rally.



Commenting on the milestone, Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group, said the achievement reflects growing confidence in the Nigerian capital market.



“The equities market capitalisation crossing the N100 trillion mark is a defining milestone for Nigeria’s capital market and a clear signal of renewed investor confidence as the year begins,” Popoola said. “It reflects the market’s growing depth, resilience, and ability to respond positively to improving macroeconomic conditions and structural reforms.”



He added that sustained collaboration between market stakeholders and regulators has played a key role in strengthening market credibility.



“Over the past two years, closer alignment between market operators, policymakers, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has enhanced transparency, liquidity, and investor protection, reinforcing the Exchange’s role in mobilising long-term capital for economic growth,” he said.



Providing further insight into market activity, Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, noted that the rally was supported by improving participation and selective demand across key sectors.



“The breadth of the market tells a positive story,” Chiemeka said. “We are seeing strong participation across banking, industrial, and consumer stocks, alongside rising trading volumes, which suggests growing investor confidence and a more active market at the start of the year.”