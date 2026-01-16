Son allegedly sets aged father ablaze in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

OGHIOR—Tragedy struck Oghior Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday as a young man, identified as Saturday Okutu, allegedly set his aged father, Pa Chicago Okutu, ablaze while under the influence of drugs.

Eyewitnesses said the tragic incident followed a violent confrontation involving the suspect. Community sources who witnessed the incident reported that the young man had allegedly smoked a hard drug popularly known as “Colorado” before the attack.

The situation reportedly escalated into a physical assault, after which the suspect set the house on fire, leading to the untimely death of the elderly man.

The shocking development has thrown residents of the community into mourning and renewed serious concerns over the rising abuse of hard drugs among youths in local communities.

The immediate past President-General of Oghior Community, Moses Uchere, Esq., who spoke with Vanguard, condemned the act and called for urgent action against drug abuse, as well as increased public awareness to prevent further loss of lives.

Vanguard gathered that community authorities have commenced preliminary investigations into the incident as more details continue to emerge.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said he would get back to our correspondent. However, as of press time, he had yet to respond.