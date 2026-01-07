Soludo mourns Anambra brothers killed in Lagos GNI building fire

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has expressed deep sorrow over the death of three brothers from the state who lost their lives in the recent Lagos Island fire outbreak on 2025 Christmas Eve 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that fire had gutted the 25-storey building of Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House located on Martins Street, Lagos Island, on Dec. 24, 2025.

In a condolence message released by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, on Wednesday in Awka, Soludo described the incident as a painful tragedy.

He said that the incident turned what should have been a joyous Christmas Eve, into a moment of profound grief.

The governor commiserated with the families of all the victims of the inferno, adding that the loss had left many hearts heavy with sorrow.

He said that he was particularly devastated by the death of three sons of Anambra – Mr Steve Omatu, 40, Mr Casmir Omatu, 39 and Mr Collins Omatu, 37.

According to him, they are brothers from the Omatu family of Uzoakwa community in Ihiala Local Government Area.

“These industrious young men were only striving to earn an honest living for their families, yet they were taken in the most tragic circumstances,” he said.

He noted that their death represented not only a great loss to their family but also a collective loss to Anambra State.

The governor commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders for their efforts in rescuing victims and containing the fire.

Soludo also advised Anambra residents living in Lagos and other parts of the country to always prioritise human life and personal safety over the recovery of property during fire incidents.

He prayed for God to grant the affected families the strength to bear the loss and asked that the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

The governor also called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and to put measures in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Vanguard News