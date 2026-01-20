Soludo celebrates Anyaoku at 93

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated the renowned diplomat and former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on the occasion of his 93rd birthday.

In a message, Governor Soludo described Anyaoku as an eminent patriarch of diplomacy, a statesman of global reckoning, and a national treasure whose life’s work has brought immense pride to Nigeria and, in particular, to his beloved Anambra State.

“His illustrious tenure as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General remains a master class in international leadership, conflict resolution, and the steadfast advocacy for democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

“Across the world, he embodied the finest values of our homeland: wisdom, integrity, and an uncompromising loyalty to the common good”, the governor said.

He observed that at home, Chief Anyaoku has continued to be an inspiration to many, adding that “his counsel, borne of profound experience and deep love for selfless service, remains an invaluable asset in our collective quest for a progressive Anambra and united Nigeria.”

The governor noted that Anyaoku is being celebrated not just because he is aging gracefully, but because of the extraordinary impact and legacy he has bequeathed to Nigeria, Africa and the world.