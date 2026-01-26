Sokoto senator dumps ADC, returns to PDP

A leading All Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition stalwart in Sokoto state, Sen. Abubakar Gada, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former senator, who made the announcement at the end of a consultative meeting in Sokoto, said his decision was driven by the need to “reclaim and rebuild” the PDP in the state.

Gada, who represented Sokoto East Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011 under the PDP, joined the ADC in 2025.

“I have played a leading and instrumental role in the conception, promotion, and stabilisation of the ADC coalition movement in Sokoto state.

“I also invested considerable time, energy, and political capital in building what was envisioned as a credible political alternative driven by the collective aspirations of the people.

“I leverage modern communication tools and social media platforms to expand awareness and participation.

“It is in this spirit I brought the Northwest coalition representative, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i, to Sokoto state to engage with diverse political stakeholders in the state,” Gada said

Gada explained that events have unfolded in line with prevailing political realities and have revealed significant structural and leadership challenges within the coalition.

These, he said, included weak cohesion, a lack of strategic clarity, and a noticeable lack of commitment at critical leadership levels.

Gada added that after extensive consultations with political allies, stakeholders and grassroots leaders, and after careful reflection, he decided withdraw from the ADC coalition membership.

“I formally align with the PDP, a platform I consider more structured, credible, and people-oriented for advancing the collective aspirations of Sokoto state.

“The development was a result of statewide town hall engagements, strategic grassroots consultations, and high-level political interactions aimed at strengthening unity, coordination, and public confidence in the PDP,” he added.

Gada reassured the good people of Sokoto state of his steadfast commitment to inclusive leadership, grassroots empowerment, constructive political engagement, and the pursuit of good governance.

He pledged a stable, dependable political platform and remained resolute in working together toward unity, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Hamza Gatawa, Hajiya Maryam Gade, and Alhaji Tambari Tambuwal, who spoke on behalf of the participants, praised Gada’s courage in strengthening a viable political movement to rescue Nigeria from all forms of challenges.

Vanguard News