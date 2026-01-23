Sokoto: EU, UN step up support to tackle poverty, health, education gaps

By Chioma Obinna

The European Union, EU, working alongside United Nations agencies and international development partners, yesterday reaffirmed its commitment to helping Sokoto State tackle poverty and close critical gaps in health, education, and social protection for women, children, and vulnerable families.

The renewed pledge followed the conclusion of a high-level mission to the state by the EU Delegation to Nigeria, accompanied by UNICEF, UNFPA, the International Labour Organisation, ILO, and partners including Plan International Nigeria, Action Against Hunger, ACF Nigeria, CARE, and the Danish Refugee Council, DRC.

The delegation met with Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, who restated his administration’s determination to deliver essential services to communities across the state.

“Our administration is committed to practical solutions that uplift our people—consistent with the Renewed Hope Agenda and our state priorities,” Aliyu said.

“We will continue to prioritise the well-being of women, children, and vulnerable families and work closely with partners to sustain results.”

During visits to schools, primary health care centres, internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, and community-based programmes, the delegation reviewed progress across EU-supported initiatives designed to strengthen public systems and improve service delivery.

Speaking, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and leader of the mission, Massimo De Luca, said the visit highlighted the importance of long-term investments that place people at the centre of development.

“This mission has shown how critical it is to invest in systems that protect and empower people—especially children and young people,” De Luca said.

“The EU remains committed to supporting Sokoto State to achieve inclusive development that leaves no one behind.”

At schools and community sites, the delegation observed how safer learning environments, teacher support, and community engagement are helping children—particularly girls—access inclusive education.

Also, the UNICEF Deputy Representative (Programme), Rownak Khan, said EU-backed programmes are strengthening the foundations of child well-being in the state.

“In Sokoto, our focus is on strengthening education, primary health care, and adolescent services, while helping families withstand shocks through social protection. This ensures that children not only survive, but thrive.”

At primary health facilities, the mission also observed efforts to make services more adolescent-friendly and gender-responsive.

The UNFPA Nigeria Resident Representative praised the commitment of frontline health workers.

“Women and adolescents must be able to access quality, respectful care close to home. What we are seeing in Sokoto shows what is possible when we invest in people and use data to reach the most vulnerable.”

A major highlight of the visit was the presentation of a new multidimensional poverty data tool under the EU-funded Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI) programme. Backed by €14 million, the initiative aims to strengthen social protection policy, budgeting, and delivery in Sokoto State.

The programme will support the development of a comprehensive social registry that identifies children and families most in need, including those without birth registration or National Identification Numbers (NIN), out-of-school children, families affected by malnutrition, and households with limited access to primary health care.

The ILO Country Director said strong institutions are key to sustaining social protection.

“Sustainable social protection requires clear policy, coordinated financing, and strong institutions. By strengthening program-based budgeting and an interoperable social registry, Sokoto can deliver support where it matters most.”

The development partners also said community leadership is central to lasting impact. CARE Nigeria’s Country Director said empowering local structures ensures accountability and continuity.

“Communities are the engine of lasting change. Strengthening local leadership helps ensure services reach those who need them most.”

On education, Plan International Nigeria’s Country Director stressed the importance of safe and supportive learning spaces.

“Every child deserves a safe, supportive place to learn. Together with government and communities, we are working to make that a reality across Sokoto State.”

For families affected by displacement, DRC’s Country Director highlighted the need for inclusive and climate-smart responses.

“Displaced families need pathways to rebuild their lives with dignity. Community-driven solutions are essential for resilience and recovery.”

ACF Nigeria’s Country Director warned that conflict, climate change, and natural disasters continue to undermine food security.

“These pressures have weakened the ability of vulnerable families to cope and thrive. Our collective efforts support the government’s strategies to end hunger and malnutrition.”