Sokoto APC endorses Tinubu, Gov Aliyu for second term, launches e-registration drive

President Bola Tinubu

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmad Aliyu for second terms ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring its readiness to consolidate its political dominance through a comprehensive electronic membership registration exercise.

The endorsement was announced on Tuesday by the Sokoto State APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, during the inauguration of state, zonal and local government committees for the party’s e-registration exercise aimed at modernising its membership database and strengthening internal party structures.

Achida said the exercise would clearly demonstrate the APC’s numerical strength and growing political control in Sokoto State, adding that the party was steadily positioning the state towards one-party dominance.

“Sokoto State is tilting towards a one-party state, and that party is the APC,” he declared.

“This registration will showcase our capacity, capability and strength, and send a clear message that the APC remains firmly in charge.”

He charged members of the various committees to carry out their assignments with diligence, transparency and commitment, stressing that the exercise must be concluded within one month.

According to him, the full involvement of ward and local government party structures was essential to ensure that all eligible residents willing to join the APC were captured in the exercise.

The APC chairman also directed local government council chairmen to immediately constitute corresponding committees at the grassroots to guarantee broad participation and credible outcomes.

Speaking at the event, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Alhaji Bello Sambo Danchadi, who also chairs the publicity committee for the e-registration, said the exercise would produce a reliable and verifiable database of party members across the state.

He explained that the database would enable the party to accurately assess its organisational strength and plan effectively ahead of the 2027 elections.

The registration framework includes a State Monitoring Committee chaired by Achida, with Dr. Yakubu Maccido as secretary, zonal committees for Sokoto Central, East and West, as well as a dedicated publicity committee.

In Sokoto Central Zone, the zonal committee chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Buhari, assured party leaders that the exercise would promote unity and strategically position the APC for future electoral victories.

“We are committed to the progress and unity of the APC. This exercise will further strengthen the party and prepare us decisively for forthcoming elections,” Buhari said.

The publicity committee is chaired by Commissioner Danchadi, with Bashar Abubakar serving as secretary, alongside other key media and communication stakeholders in the state.

The e-registration exercise is scheduled to take place across all 23 local government areas of Sokoto State within one month, as part of the APC’s broader strategy to eliminate duplication, enhance internal organisation and enter the 2027 elections with renewed strength at both state and national levels.