Social media has taught me resilience, self-confidence — Titi Adeoye

By Ayo Onikoyi

Seasoned Nollywood actress Titilayomi “Titi” Adeoye speaks candidly about her journey in the entertainment industry, the lessons she has learned from social media, and her views on independence, love, and self-worth.

In this interview, she reflects on her passion for acting, navigating Nollywood relationships, personal values, and how resilience and confidence continue to shape her career and life. EXCERPTS:

Can you introduce yourself and highlight what attracted you to the world of entertainment and acting?

My name is Titilayomi Adeoye. I’m an actress who is very creative and deeply passionate about storytelling and self-expression. What drew me to acting was my love for bringing characters to life and connecting with people emotionally. From a young age, I enjoyed performing, and over time I realized that acting was not just a passion but a purpose for me.

What’s your worst and best social media experience?

My best social media experience has been the love, support, and encouragement from fans who appreciate my work. It motivates me a lot. The worst part has been dealing with negative comments and misconceptions, but I’ve learned not to let them define me. Social media has taught me resilience and self-confidence.

They say every single lady needs a sugar daddy. What are your thoughts on this?

I strongly disagree. Every woman needs independence, self-worth, and purpose, not a sugar daddy. While people are free to make their choices, I believe a woman should be able to stand on her own and choose relationships based on love, respect, and partnership, not dependency.

An actor claims there are no real friends in Nollywood, only fake ones. What’s your experience?

Like every industry, Nollywood has both genuine and fake people. I’ve met sincere and supportive colleagues, and I’ve also learned to be cautious. Real friendships do exist, but you have to be discerning and protect your space.

What was your first movie role, and how did it shape your career?

My first movie role was a learning experience. It wasn’t perfect, but it gave me confidence and clarity. It taught me discipline, patience, and the reality of the industry, and it confirmed that acting was the right path for me.

Who are your mentors in the industry, and how have they inspired you?

I’ve been inspired by senior actors and actresses who have built their careers with consistency and integrity. Their work ethic, humility, and longevity motivate me to stay focused and continuously improve my craft.

What qualities do you look for in a man?

I value honesty, emotional intelligence, respect, ambition, and kindness. A man who supports my dreams, communicates well, and understands partnership is very important to me.

What’s your take on women going for body enhancement, and would you consider it?

I believe every woman should have the freedom to do what makes her feel confident. Personally, I support self-love and natural beauty. If enhancement is done for personal happiness and not because of pressure, that is a personal decision. For now, I am comfortable in my own skin.

How far can you go for love?

Love is beautiful, but it must come with respect, trust, and boundaries. I can sacrifice and compromise for love, but never at the expense of my self-respect, values, or peace of mind.

Is acting paying your bills, or do you have other ventures?

Acting contributes significantly, but like many creatives, I also explore other opportunities and business ventures to support and grow my career. Diversification is important.

In what ways has your beauty helped you as a woman and in your career?

My beauty has opened doors and created opportunities, but talent, discipline, and hard work are what keep me going. I’ve learned that beauty may attract attention, but substance sustains a career.