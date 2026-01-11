‘She frustrated my life,’ Carter Efe announces split from baby mama

Popular skit maker and streamer, Carter Efe, has disclosed that he separated from his baby mama, Emmanuella, more than a year ago.

In a series of Instagram posts, Carter Efe revealed that the relationship negatively affected his mental health, finances, and creativity, leaving him struggling to think clearly, create content, and maintain stability.

He described the period as a painful experience, especially due to being separated from his child, but noted that the decision to walk away marked a turning point in his life and career.

According to him, his recent growth and increased visibility in the streaming space are closely linked to the separation, adding that he is now in a much better place emotionally and professionally.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, “Just to let you know guys have been single for over 1 year now. God is good!!!! I saw mad changes in my life.

“This lady has frustrated my whole life to the extent I trend everyday for beating a lady……..For good 2 years i lost everything, I lost my mindset, I cannot think or shoot content,I got broke………….

“Good 3 months I didn’t see my kid! CHARIS. I never let that hold me down on my grind.

“This days you guys noticed have been happy and active it’s because I was able to move away since! !!!!!

“GOD IS GOOD. You left me for good 5 months only to come and see that I’m the biggest streamer in Africa

“Lmaoooo000000 you wan follow me enjoy when you nor Dey there for me…Funny b!tch”

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