Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan condemns Niger market attack, mourns 42 victims

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By John Alechenu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has condemned the recent terrorist attack on Kasuwan Daji Market in Niger State, in which suspected bandits reportedly killed more than 42 people, including women, and abducted several others.

Gunmen were said to have attacked the market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area, on January 3, 2026, opening fire on traders and residents, setting parts of the market ablaze and fleeing with an undisclosed number of abductees.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the senator described the attack as “heartbreaking, senseless and a tragic reminder of the worsening insecurity confronting many Nigerian communities.”

“My heart is heavy as I mourn the innocent men and women who were brutally murdered at Kasuwan Daji Market,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said.

“These were ordinary Nigerians going about their lawful activities, only to be cut down by evil forces that have no regard for human life.”

She expressed deep sympathy for the families of the victims, praying for strength and comfort for those who lost loved ones.

“I sympathise profoundly with the families who have suffered this cruel loss. No words can truly heal such pain, but I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses,” she added.

The lawmaker also voiced concern over the reported abductions and destruction of the market, noting that such attacks devastate livelihoods and further destabilise local economies.

“The burning of the market and the kidnapping of innocent citizens deepen the trauma on these communities. This cycle of violence must not be allowed to continue unchecked,” she said.

Calling for urgent action, Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the Federal Government and security agencies to swiftly track down and prosecute those responsible.

“Our people deserve protection, and criminals terrorising our communities must be confronted with the full weight of the law,” she stated.

She further emphasised the need for a more proactive, intelligence-driven security strategy, particularly for rural and vulnerable communities, stressing that Nigeria must not normalise such tragedies.

The senator reaffirmed her commitment to advocating improved security measures and justice for victims of violence across the country.