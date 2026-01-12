Seme Customs records 117% revenue surge, tightens border security

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Seme Area Command, closed 2025 with a record of 117 percent revenue surge, generating a total of N15.6 billion as against N7.2 billion it recorded in 2024.

The Command achieved its highest-ever monthly revenue in December 2025 when it generated N3.63 billion.

A statement made available by the Superintendent of Customs and Public Relations Officer of Seme Area Command on behalf of the Customs Area Controller, Wale Adenuga, said the record is attributed to the effective rollout of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, which improves the Command’s coordination and trade facilitation for stakeholders.

Adenuga added that the Command also reduced checkpoints along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor to the two locations approved by the Federal Government, significantly easing legitimate trade, minimising delays and contributing to the Command’s outstanding revenue performance.

Meanwhile, the Command said it maintained robust anti-smuggling operations, making seizures of 685 parcels of Cannabis sativa (Marijuana), 495 packs of Tramadol, and 2,000 packs of Super Power Sildenafil tablets (300mg) an excessively high-dosage sexual enhancement drug, in December 2025.

It added that this was achieved through intelligence-led operations, enhanced patrols, risk profiling and inter-agency collaboration.