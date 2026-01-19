Sanwo-Olu signs ₦4.4trn 2026 budget into law

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the ₦4.4 trillion 2026 budget into law.

The governor appended his signature to the budget on Monday at the Conference Room, Lagos House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The State House of Assembly had approved the budget, christened “Budget of Shared Prosperity,” in January, authorising expenditure of ₦4,444,509,776,438 for the current fiscal year.

Attendees at the signing ceremony included Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; cabinet members; Head of Service, Bode Agoro; state legislators; and other officials.

During the budget presentation to the Assembly in November 2025, Sanwo-Olu stated that the financial plan was crafted to enhance prosperity across the state.

“Our mission remains clear: to eradicate poverty and build a Lagos that works for all. Our vision continues to guide every fiscal decision we make — to deliver a Greater Lagos where shared prosperity is not an aspiration but a lived and felt reality,” the governor said.

He noted that the budget rests on four foundations: a human-centred approach, modern infrastructure, a thriving economy, and effective governance, consistent with the state’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda.

Vanguard News