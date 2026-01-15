Sanwo-Olu pledges continued support for armed forces, fallen heroes

Gov Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the armed forces and families of fallen heroes.

He emphasised that their sacrifices would never be in vain.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while addressing newsmen during the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, on Thursday.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, conveyed a message of solidarity to serving officers.

He said, “The nation is behind them, and we are praying for them. We will do everything possible to support them as they risk their lives to protect us.

“Today, we remember our fallen heroes, pray for them, and encourage our military officials,

“This is to let them know their sacrifices have not been in vain. We also encourage families that their loved ones will always be remembered.”

The governor noted that the event was part of nationwide celebrations while urging the military to uphold unity and democracy.

Sanwo-Olu also reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting widows and children left behind by fallen heroes.

He assured the families of fallen heroes and ex-servicemen that the government would continue to support and collaborate with them, listen to their concerns and work to address them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event included the firing of rounds volley, laying of wreaths, and the release of ceremonial pigeons and balloons by the governor which symbolised peace in Nigeria.

Thereafter, the governor signed the condolence register.

NAN reports that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 15 to honour and remember the sacrifices of past and current military personnel. (NAN)