Sanwo-Olu approves recruitment of additional 150 firefighters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the recruitment of 150 additional personnel into the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) to boost emergency response and public safety across the state.

The agency’s Controller General, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this in a statement signed by the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Maira Fadairo, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adeseye, while flagging off the LSFRS Squad 23 Adeseye training exercise in Ikeja, Lagos, said that the recruitment reflects the administration’s commitment to a resilient and well-equipped fire and rescue service.

“This latest recruitment underscores the present administration’s sustained commitment to building a resilient, well-equipped, and professionally trained fire and rescue service.

“It follows earlier landmark recruitments under the Sanwo-Olu-led government, including the engagement of 100 firefighters in 2020, on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic, to bolster frontline emergency response.

“In 2022, the administration recorded the single highest recruitment in the history of the Fire Service with the enlistment of 435 firefighters.

“Their Passing Out Parade formed part of the week-long Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Service in October 2022,” she said.

The Controller General said the milestone event also featured the commissioning of 62 fire apparatuses, the unveiling of new fire stations at Ajegunle, Ebute Elefun, and Oba Oniru–Lekki, and the commissioning.

“Of 62 fire apparatuses, the unveiling of new fire stations at Ajegunle, Ebute Elefun, and Oba Oniru–Lekki, as well as the commissioning of a purpose-built ultra-modern Headquarters at Alausa, Ikeja, ” she said.

Adeseye said that the newly recruited 150 firefighters, employed in November 2025, had since resumed intensive training at the upgraded LSFRS Fire Academy.

“They are currently undergoing the Professional Basic Firefighting Competency and Short Service Course, designed to mould them into disciplined, highly skilled, and operationally efficient emergency responders in line with global best practices.”

The agency’s boss said that the government remains resolute in its determination to continually invest in human capacity development, modern infrastructure and operational equipment to ensure the safety of lives, property, and the environment across the state.

Vanguard News