Russia condemns alleged US armed action against Venezuela

…Demands Clarification on Maduro’s Removal

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Russian Federation has condemned what it described as an act of armed aggression by the United States against Venezuela, warning that the development could heighten tensions and undermine international law.

In a statement issued on January 3, 2026, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the situation was extremely concerning and called for restraint, dialogue and respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the ministry, the justifications advanced for the reported US actions lacked factual basis and were driven by ideological hostility rather than pragmatic engagement. It warned that such actions could derail efforts to build trust and predictability in international relations.

Russia stressed the need to prevent further escalation and urged all parties to pursue solutions through dialogue, adding that it was ready to assist in efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Moscow also reiterated that Latin America should remain a zone of peace, as declared in 2014, and insisted that Venezuela must be allowed to determine its own future without external interference, particularly military intervention.

The statement reaffirmed Russia’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and expressed support for the policies of the Bolivarian leadership in defending the country’s national interests and sovereignty. It also backed calls by Venezuelan authorities and Latin American leaders for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The ministry added that the Russian Embassy in Caracas continues to operate normally and remains in contact with Venezuelan authorities and Russian nationals in the country, noting that there were no reports of injuries among Russian citizens.

In a separate statement published on Sunday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moscow expressed deep concern over reports that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were forcibly removed from the country during the alleged US actions.

The ministry said it was seeking immediate clarification on the reports and warned that, if confirmed, such actions would constitute a grave violation of international law.

“We are extremely concerned by reports indicating that President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro and his wife were forcibly flown out of the country during the aggressive actions carried out today by the United States,” the statement said.

“We demand immediate clarification of these reports. If such actions did in fact take place, they represent an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an independent state, the respect for which is a fundamental principle of international law.”

In another update issued at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to what it described as confirmed reports that President Maduro and his spouse were currently in the United States, urging Washington to reverse its actions and pursue dialogue.

“In view of the confirmed reports about Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his spouse being in the United States, we strongly urge the US leadership to reconsider its position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse,” the ministry stated.

It further emphasized the need to create conditions for resolving outstanding issues between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue.