Rivers govt moves to employ 5000 into civil service

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 5,000 indigenes into the state civil service.

The lifted embargo is intended to enhance administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

This decision was reached during the second council meeting of 2026, presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, with the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, in attendance, on Tuesday at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honor Sirawoo, while addressing the media men after meeting, disclosed that the recruitment is strategically focused on the education sector.

Sirawoo explained that 3,000 of the new employees would be assigned to basic and primary schools, while 2,000 would serve at the post-primary school level.

He said: “The move is designed to strengthen service delivery in the state, particularly in the education sector.”

Dr. Sirawoo noted that this latest exercise brings the total number of individuals employed under the Fubara administration to approximately 9,500.

He reminded the public of previous recruitments, including 2,000 personnel for medical services, 1,500 for Ignatius Ajuru University, and 1,000 for Universal Basic Education.

Sirawoo, who emphasised the government’s commitment to merit, said, “The process for the employment of these approved 5,000 persons will be well-guided to ensure that only qualified persons are recruited.”

He said that while the administration continues to expand the workforce, it remains focused on quiet service delivery rather than noise-making.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr. Chisom Kenneth Gbali, welcomed the approval, describing the decision as a major boost.

Vanguard News