Rivers Crisis: Relax, I have God, Fubara tells supporters

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on residents to remain calm amid ongoing impeachment proceedings against him and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, initiated by the State House of Assembly.

The governor made the appeal during a church service marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt.

Addressing congregants, Fubara urged calm in the face of threats by lawmakers, assuring residents that “everything would be fine.” He explained that his decision to remain silent amid distractions is deliberate, drawing strength from his faith in God.

“I said something that dogs bark when they don’t understand. Now see, I think a lot of you don’t understand, and that’s the reason why I don’t shout, I don’t complain. I know what I have. I know that I have what is supreme, and that is God,” the governor said. “So, I want everyone to be relaxed. What is important is peace for these dear states, and we’ll get it by the special name of God.”

Deputy Governor Odu, in her remarks, commended attendees for participating in the church service and urged residents to maintain good conduct, echoing the sermon of the Dean of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Blessing Eyinda, who reminded that every action would eventually be accounted for.

She also appealed for continued prayers and support for the administration, describing such backing as the pillar sustaining the government.

The church service, held in a spirit of reflection and unity, underscored the leadership’s call for peace and faith amidst the political tension in the state.