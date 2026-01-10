Rivers Crisis: How defection killed Wike-Fubara agreement

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Recently, the minister of the federal capital territory, FCT, Barr Nyesom Wike and the former factional chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers state, Chief Robinson Ewoh, revisited the unpopular peace pact initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which showcased a roadmap to resolving the political crisis in the state.

The agreement was reached after the two years crisis between Wike and the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara which eventually led to the declaration of a state of emergency on March 18, 2025 and lasted six months with a sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Etteh Ibas appointed to oversee the affairs of the state.

The first peace pact brokered on Monday, December 18, 2023 was widely condemned by Nigerians who described the deal as lopsided and aimed at arm-twisting the governor.

8-point deal

At a meeting that had several witnesses including former governor, Dr. Peter Odili and National Security Advise, Nuhu Ribadu among others, several conditions were laid before Governor Fubara.

The conditions included Governor Fubara and his allies withdrawing all court cases relating to the crisis, the State House of Assembly to drop impeachment proceedings initiated against Fubara while the leadership of the House, under Speaker Martin Amaewhule, a Wike loyalist, would be recognized alongside the 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.

Other conditions included Governor Fubara to re-present the 2024 budget to the Amaewhule-led Assembly. Salaries and benefits for all Assembly members and staff to be restored, the Assembly to have autonomy to choose its location and conduct business without interference from the Executive while the Governor would resubmit the names of commissioners who resigned for approval and that the dissolution of local governments should be declared null and void.

Despite the stringent nature of those conditions, Fubara was said to be willing to honor the agreement. When he returned from the peace meeting in Abuja, he met with members of his cabinet and told them what transpired. “I have met with them (Wike team) and I am willing to do anything for peace to be restored in our dear state”, an insider at the meeting said. “He (Fubara) asked us to remain resolute”, a former commissioner stated. “He was optimistic that the two parties would find a common ground to resolve the impasse so that the state can move forward”.

But several Nigerians stood up in defence of the governor urging him not to respect the agreement, that it was more of a Greek gift. Some said “it was a political death warrant”, hence, he should discard it. He did and the two gladiators went into the trenches once again.

Peace pact 2

As the crisis raged like a hurricane, President Tinubu again summoned the warring parties; Wike and Fubara, for yet another peace meeting in June last year. This time, Fubara was presented with more stringent conditions that he must keep if he wanted peace in the state.

In the new deal, though not officially made public, Governor Fubara was allegedly asked not to nominate any Local Government chairman, he must sack his Chief of Staff (Dr. Edison Ehie) and he must not seek a second term in office among other conditions. Going by this deal, Governor Fubara was like a glorified caretaker governor working as a puppet, heavily supervised by external forces too powerful to contend with.

The above scenario cannot be said to be power-sharing or definitive reconciliation. “It is servitude”, says Lucky Bassey, an analyst. “It is a clear strangulation to strip a governor of his constitutional powers, authority, mobility, voice and his political future”.

Agreement now overtaken by events

However, debates continue to go on as to whether the said agreement is in any way binding or not. “Political agreement has no root in law”, said a former Chief of staff (names withheld) in Rivers state.

“Even if the agreement is legal, if there is a force majeure, it negates such agreement”. In this case, the force majeure here is the fact that Governor Fubara has defected from the PDP where the agreement was mooted to APC and it is the responsibility of the new party to accept or reject such agreement.

“Agreement is almost like a contract. For there to be a valid contract, there must be a consideration. When there is no consideration in any agreement, it becomes a mere conversation. If, for instance, somebody defects from party A to party B, that defection can be said to have negated the agreement”, the former commissioner said.

At this point, “the so-called agreement is no longer binding”, said Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, former House of Reps member. “The minister is a member of the PDP. The Governor is now in APC. It means that whatever agreement they made cannot be binding at this point. As an individual, you cannot deny anybody of his freedom of choice and association or any other freedom as spelt out in the constitution”, he said. “If APC gives an automatic ticket to Fubara for a second term, Wike cannot stop it. The present circumstances have created two scenarios for the minister: a sense of fear and that of frustration. This early campaign to the LGAs in the name of “thank you visit” is borne out of fear and frustration”, Nwuke said.

Impeachment

Meanwhile, on Thursday, January 8, the State House of Assembly at its plenary commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu for gross misconduct.

The impeachment letters, Speaker Martins Amaewhule said, would be transmitted to the governor in seven days.

According to the Assembly, Fubara’s offences include, reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds contrary to Sections 120, 121 (1)(2) and 122 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended); Hindering or obstructing the Rivers State House of Assembly which is another arm of government; Appointment of persons to occupy offices/positions in the Rivers State Government without allowing for the requirement of screening and confirmation; Seizure of salaries, allowances as well as funds standing to the credit of the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly, among others.