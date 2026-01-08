Rivers Assembly insists on impeaching Fubara, rejects political solution

Rivers State House of Assembly has ruled out any political settlement in the ongoing impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Oduh, insisting that the matter will be pursued to its conclusion.

Speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, the Assembly’s spokesperson, Enemi George, said lawmakers were committed to following due process and dismissed claims that the impeachment move was a political strategy aimed at intimidating the governor.

“Very sincerely, I doubt that because we’ve had one too many political solutions… It demeans, diminishes the institution of the Rivers House of Assembly if you say that everything that we do is because of politics… Right now, what we’re talking about is the law,” he said.

George also accused the governor of repeated violations, describing him as a recidivist.

“A recidivist is somebody who commits the same crime over and over again. He’s punished or forgiven, he comes back, he commits the same crime. So what’s the need for a political solution?” He asked.

The spokesperson alleged that the governor had engaged in misconduct, including the improper handling of public funds and the appointment of relatives to public offices without due screening.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the rejection of a N100,000 “Christmas gift” credited to lawmakers’ accounts on December 30, 2025, George said the decision was based on legal and ethical concerns, not the amount involved.

“Within that principle, there is no constitutional provision for that. We didn’t reject it because the money is too small, we rejected it because I don’t want to go to prison.

“These funds do not belong to my father, mother, or sister; they belong to the people of Rivers State, in the nooks and crannies, who will pay for it,” he said.

George further maintained that external political intervention would not supersede the assembly’s constitutional responsibilities. He referenced earlier attempts by President Bola Tinubu to mediate in the dispute.

“The first time the president intervened, he was insulted. They said it was a political solution that was not binding. The second time, the president went through hell to assemble stakeholders, to broker this peace, and then somebody goes back and reneges.

“You can’t keep breaking the law and expecting the president to come to your rescue,” George said.