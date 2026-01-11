Resident doctors suspend planned strike amid stakeholder engagements

Abuja, Jan. 11, 2026 (NAN) The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended the planned resumption of its ‘Total, Indefinite and Complete Strike’ (TICS 2.0), initially set for Monday, Jan. 12.



The decision was confirmed on Sunday in a statement by NARD Secretary-General, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim, following a virtual meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (NEC).



Ibrahim said the emergency meeting aimed to review the status of NARD’s demands and evaluate progress achieved through ongoing engagements with key government stakeholders.



“The suspension is strategic and conditional, allowing room to objectively review tangible progress at the January NEC meeting beginning Jan. 25,” he said.



He explained that the NEC unanimously agreed to suspend the strike after receiving firm commitments from the Ministries of Health and Social Welfare, Labour and Finance.



Other stakeholders included the Office of the Head of Civil Service, the Accountant-General’s Office, IPPIS, the Budget Office, the Chief Medical Directors’ Committees, DSS, the National Assembly, and the Vice President.



Ibrahim added that these commitments were secured following direct intervention by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.



On NARD’s demands, he said the committee addressing the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja crisis had implemented its recommendations, while a reconciliation committee was established to foster workplace harmony.



He noted that verified lists for outstanding 25 and 35 per cent CONMESS arrears were forwarded to IPPIS, and the Ministry of Labour engaged Finance to facilitate prompt payment.



Progress on accoutrement allowance followed a similar process, while promotion and salary arrears lists were transmitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office for immediate action.



Ibrahim said the Minister of State for Finance acknowledged receipt of the lists, with engagements ongoing to ensure the speedy implementation of an effective payment plan.



Clarification on skipping and entry-level placement, recognising CONMESS Three as the entry point, will be communicated to all hospital chief executives for uniform understanding.



A multi-stakeholder committee has been constituted to address locum practice and work-hour regulations, with preliminary meetings already underway to ensure adherence to national guidelines.



Concrete steps have been taken toward full implementation of the specialist allowance, while interventions continue to address house officers’ salary delays and arrears through regulatory engagement.



A separate committee has been set up to manage membership re-categorisation in collaboration with relevant regulators and training institutions, ensuring compliance with professional standards.



Ibrahim said NARD would work with state and private medical centres to ensure salary and allowance arrears are cleared in line with federal gains.



Regarding professional allowances, he added the relevant circular had been released, with complete implementation expected from January salaries and 18 months’ arrears included in the 2026 budget.



He affirmed that the association would continue pushing for the immediate resumption and timely conclusion of negotiations on the Collective Bargaining Agreement for all doctors.



Earlier, NARD had announced plans to resume strike action from Jan. 12 over unresolved welfare, promotion, allowance, and work-condition issues, after suspending nationwide strike action in November 2025.



The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday issued an interim order restraining NARD, its members and agents from industrial action from Jan. 12, pending a Jan. 21 hearing.



The lawsuit was filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Federal Government against NARD and its leadership to ensure compliance with labour laws.