Renew your relationship with Christ, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, the Christmas and New Year celebrations are over and many of us are back at work with a resolve to have 2026 better than 2025.

May God help us actualize our visions.

People make resolutions as to what they would like to do or what they want to do away with.

These resolutions are quite benefitting to the person but we need the help of God to be able to actualize our vision.

This is the time to begin a closer walk with God.

How can this be done? By reading and meditating on the word of God, become for dedicated to praise and worship and engage in activities that would glory the work of God.

If you were too busy to engage in daily prayers last year, create time to have daily prayers and worship of the LORD in 2026.

Studying and meditating on the word of God in the Holy Bible draws us closer to God through the Holy Spirit.

In our renewed relationship with God, we need to be patient. God is a miracle worker and not a magician.

What am I saying? God has a different process for each miracle. How he does it for Mr.& Mrs. A. is not the same way, he would do it for Mr. & Mrs. X.

This is one of the reasons, man cannot predict the LORD.

James 1 vs. 2- 4 ( KJV) states, “ My brethren count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptation;

Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.

But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire wanting nothing”.

Brethren, temptation here could mean challenges that we face in life.

Hardly is there anyone without a challenge, it only varies from person to person.

Resolve to build up your faith this year. Doing so gives peace of mind.

It makes you believe that God is working on your case.

We are told in James 1 vs. 6-8” But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed.

For let not that man think that he shall receive any thing of the Lord.

A double minded man is unstable in all his ways”.

Faith helps us to have confidence in God. It helps us to have complete trust in God.

We know Abraham as the father of faith because he believed and obeyed God completely.

But do you know that Abraham once expressed doubt when he received a prophetic word from God?

My authority is found in Genesis 17vs. 15&16: “ And God said unto Abraham, As for Sarai thy wife, thou shalt not call her name Sarai, but Sarah shall be her name.

And I will bless her, and give thee a son also of her; yea, I will bless her, and she shall be a mother of nations’ kings of people shall be of her.”.

This was God speaking to Abraham directly when the LORD appeared to him.

May the Almighty God appear to you and I soon in Jesus name.

See how Abraham reacted in verse 17.

Verse 17 “ Then Abraham fell upon his face, and laughed, and said in his heart, Shall a child be born unto him that is an hundred years old? and shall Sarah, that is ninety years old, bear?

Note that Abraham laughed in his heart. In other words, he kept his doubt to himself. He didn’t voice it out.

Verses 18 & 19 complete the story.

“ And Abraham said unto God, O that Ishmael might live before thee!

And God said, Sarah thy wife shall bear thee a son indeed; and thou shall call his name Isaac: and I will establish my covenant with him for an everlasting covenant, and with his seed after him”.

As a Christian, you know that Sarah eventually had Isaac.

Genesis 21 vs. 5 & 6 bear testimony to this.

“And Abraham was an hundred years old, when his son Isaac was born unto him.

And Sarah said, God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me”.

This time, Abraham laughed loud.

I pray that 2026 would be your year of laughter in any area you so desire in Jesus name.

Brethren, another step to be taken to renew faith is to believe the word of knowledge released by the Holy Spirit through a man of God. This could be during a service.

This is one of the reasons why you need to attend church programmes. Such words of knowledge or words of wisdom might not come to you directly at home.

I’ll share a story of a woman waiting on the Lord for the fruit of the womb.

Everywhere this woman prayed she was told that her mother in -law was one of the forces of darkness behind her delay in child bearing.

So she began to pray so much that her husband warned her against praying witches in his family. She continued praying but praying quietly.

A few weeks after, her mother in-law called to say she would be visiting.

The woman began to pray that she should not come.

However, she attended a church programme where a word of knowledge was released that “ There is somebody here, your mother- in law would soon visit. Her mission is to provoke a fight with you so that she can end your marriage”.

This woman immediately knew the word was for her. She also knew that her prayer to stop the old woman wasn’t answered.

To shorten the story, the old woman came and actually did as the man of God said but because she had a fore knowledge of what was ahead, the Holy Spirit helped her to neutralize the mother in law’s plans with patience.

She used the peace of the Lord within her to defeat the purpose of the malevolent mother in-law.

This year, the LORD will scatter all plans of the enemy against you in Jesus name.

Provided you remain with the LORD in faith.

What if she had not attended the church programme? She would not have known the plans of the mother in -law but because she continued to ask for divine help, God helped her to overcome the one that wanted to throw her out of her home.

Today, she is a mother of many children.

The mother in- law that wanted to throw her out of her home, witnessed the birth of some of the children.

Sometimes, we should pray that our enemies should live to see the glory of God manifest in our lives.

The Grace of God would help us recover whatever we may have lost to the enemy recovered this year 2026 in Jesus name. !

Fear Not, Jesus reigns !