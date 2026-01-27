Removal from wanted list: How Olubadan stood by me — Igboho

Sunday Igboho

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN— FOLLOWING his removal from the Federal Government’s wanted list, Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, yesterday, expressed appreciation to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, for standing by him during his ordeal.

Igboho said this when he paid a courtesy and thanksgiving visit to the Olubadan at his Bodija Ibadan residence.

The visit marked Igboho’s reintegration into Nigeria after years in exile and highlighted the behind-the-scenes role played by traditional institutions in resolving the matter.

His return followed the decision of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to remove his name from the list of wanted persons after interventions by respected Yoruba monarchs.

Recall that the former administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari declared Igboho wanted and froze his bank accounts over allegations of stockpiling arms and ammunition.

On July 1, 2021, operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, backed by some personnel of the Nigerian Army, invaded the residence of Igboho, located around Soka, killing two of his aides and arresting 13 others.

The Olubadan was central to the reconciliation efforts, offering guidance and engaging relevant authorities with a view to achieving a peaceful and dignified resolution in the interest of stability and unity.

Speaking during the visit, Igboho said: “I thank God for knowing Kabiyesi. I never imagined that he would be among those who would help me out of this problem. I am very grateful that he stood by me when it mattered most.”

Igboho added that his freedom had brought relief and joy to many Yoruba people across the world.

He said: “Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora are happy today. I thank Kabiyesi for his fatherly intervention and for not turning his back on me.”

Receiving Igboho and his supporters, Oba Ladoja emphasised that dialogue and patience remain the most effective tools for resolving disputes.

He urged all parties to prioritise peace and avoid actions capable of threatening harmony within Yorubaland and the country at large.

Oba Ladoja said: “Where there is life, there is hope. Every challenge comes with lessons, and wisdom lies in learning from them.

“You now have another opportunity. Use it well, promote peace and allow dialogue to guide your actions.

“I pray that God grants you good health, wisdom and peace of mind. Let this chapter close in peace, and let your future actions contribute to unity and stability.”