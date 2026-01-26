Religious tolerance remains key to Nigeria’s peace, unity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity, religious tolerance, and peaceful coexistence as critical pillars for national security and development.

The President made this call on Monday at the 4th International Conference of the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue at Bayero University, Kano.

He was represented at the event by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim , in a statement, said President Tinubu commended the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue and the Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, for sustaining dialogue that promotes peace and national cohesion.

“This conference continues to uphold the ideals of our nation’s peace and unity through dialogue. I am honoured by this invitation,” the President said.

He described the conference’s focus on the legacy of the late Sheikh Mahmud Abubakar Gummi as timely and instructive, noting that the renowned Islamic scholar played a significant role in promoting national unity during critical moments in Nigeria’s history. “Sheikh Gummi understood the intersection of faith and politics and worked closely with authorities after independence and the civil war to promote oneness and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The President described Sheikh Gummi as a distinguished scholar, reformer, and national figure whose influence extended beyond religious circles. “He was a teacher, a reformer, an advisor, and a prodigious writer. He mentored generations to believe in the indivisibility of Nigeria, in work and in worship,” President Tinubu stated.

Addressing current national challenges, the President urged Nigerians to reject narratives that portray the country as intolerant of religious freedom. “We must strengthen our resolve for a more united country. Recent attempts to misrepresent Nigeria as a nation that undermines religious freedom must be firmly resisted,” he said.

President Tinubu stressed that national security is closely linked to unity and mutual respect among citizens. “Our national security is tied to our unity, our togetherness, and our respect for religious diversity. We must forge a united front against those who seek to divide us,” he said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property and confronting criminality across the country. “My administration is working assiduously to protect life and property and to execute the fight against terror with all that is at our disposal,” the President said.

He disclosed that over 7,000 trained forest guards have been deployed nationwide to deny criminals access to forest corridors. At the same time, efforts are ongoing to entrench community policing through state policing, in line with constitutional processes.

Following the declaration of a national security emergency in November 2025, President Tinubu said security operations have been expanded and reinforced in states affected by banditry and terrorism. “We have optimised intelligence-led operations to disrupt and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks,” he noted.

The President also highlighted Nigeria’s security cooperation with the United States, stressing that it is focused on counterterrorism and civilian protection while respecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“Our security alliance with the United States is strategic, focused on protecting vulnerable communities, and operationally led by Nigerian troops,” he said.

He concluded by urging Nigerians to uphold shared values and peaceful coexistence, describing unity as the foundation for lasting peace.

The event was attended by leading Islamic scholars, including Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, National Chairman of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa’Ikamatul Sunnah (JIBWIS); Professor Shehu Ahmad Galadanci, Chief Imam of Kano State; the Vice Chancellor of the Bayero University, Kano, Professor Haruna Musa; Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gummi, and General Abdulkadir Mahmud Gummi (rtd), amongst others.

Vanguard News