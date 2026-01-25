Refugees return home as FG, Cameroon pact takes effect

Tinubu

…Ndume Hails Tinubu, Zulum

By John Alechenu, Abuja

A tripartite agreement signed between the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Government of Cameroon, the Borno State Government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon has begun to yield positive results.

This follows the voluntary return and resettlement of Nigerians displaced by attacks from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), through coordinated efforts of the Federal Government and the Borno State Government.

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, who has been monitoring the development, commended President Bola Tinubu and the Borno State Government for upholding the agreement signed in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in 2017.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Ndume said the agreement has ensured the repatriation, resettlement and relocation of Nigerian refugees who had been living in Minawao, Cameroon, back to Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“I want to commend the Federal Government because the tripartite agreement between it, the Borno State Government, the Government of Cameroon and the UNHCR has ensured the repatriation, resettlement and relocation of Nigerian refugees from Minawao in Cameroon back to Gwoza Local Government,” he said.

Ndume also praised the Federal Government for initiating the resettlement process and the Borno State Government for its active role in reintegrating the returnees after more than a decade in Cameroon.

“I also commend the resettlement of the people of Wala Village in Gwoza Local Government,” he added.

The former lawmaker further expressed gratitude to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for restoring electricity to Gwoza, which had been without power for over 10 years due to insurgency-related destruction.

Under the agreement, refugees were assured of safe, dignified and voluntary return from refugee camps in Minawao and other parts of Cameroon to Nigeria. On return, both the federal and state governments are responsible for their resettlement and reintegration.

Most of the refugees are from Borno State. The tripartite agreement was signed in 2017 in Yaoundé on behalf of Nigeria by a high-powered delegation that included the then Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, and the then Governor of Borno State, now Vice President Kashim Shettima.