Redeemer’s university announces double certification for students

Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun, has announced that it will commence the issuance of double certificates in academic and vocational studies for graduating students.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shadrack Akindele, made this statement during the 21st matriculation ceremony of the university on Tuesday in Ede.

Akindele said that 1,644 students were being matriculated, of which 1,358 were undergraduates and 286 were postgraduate students.

He noted that 1,236 of the undergraduate students gained admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), while 122 were Direct Entry (DE) students.

Akindele further stated that the matriculating students are the first set in the history of the university to graduate with double certifications—one in their academic discipline and another in an entrepreneurial vocation.

“Your set will be the first admitted batch for which the institution will be issuing double certification—certificates in both vocational and academic studies,” he said.

He urged the newly admitted students to distinguish themselves through character, discipline, and integrity, describing them as a “remarkable set”.

Akindele emphasised that matriculation is more than a routine academic ritual; it is a decisive transition into a covenant community of learning, character, and calling.

He noted that the fresh students were admitted not by chance but by divine purpose.

Akindele said that being “remarkable” is not about popularity or noise, but about standing out through values, discipline, and uncompromising integrity.

He charged the students to remain focused, staying true to the ideals and rules of the university.

Akindele said that the university is committed to producing academically sound graduates, morally upright leaders, and spiritually grounded global citizens.

The Registrar of the University, Mr David Akintola, thereafter administered the matriculation oath to the students.