Rangers ready for Warri Wolves – Ilechukwu

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of week 22 match of the Nigeria Premier Football League, Rangers International’s Technical Adviser, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has expressed confidence in his team’s readiness ahead of Sunday’s league match against Warri Wolves.

Ilechukwu made this known during a pre-match briefing at the Rangers Secretariat, Abakaliki Road, GRA Enugu on Friday.

Ilechukwu, who just returned from national team duties, revealed that Rangers have thoroughly studied their opponents.

“You must understand the team, the opponents, and everything; we’ve been following them and watching videos. They are very strong,” he stated.

While acknowledging the threat Warri Wolves pose, Ilechukwu believes his squad is mentally and tactically prepared. “We understand what it takes, from analysis to execution. I think we are ready,” he affirmed.

He emphasised the importance of mentality as Rangers approach the second round of the season. “Football is about mentality. You have to do your best, whether you win, draw, or lose. Mentally, we are prepared,” he explained.

Addressing questions about defender Chidozie Iwundu, who has scored seven league goals—second highest in the league—he shared insights into his football philosophy. “Encouraging defenders to contribute offensively is part of our approach,” Ilechukwu noted.

Regarding Evans Ogbonda, who recently posted about leaving the club, Ilechukwu clarified that the defender has secured a deal with Power Dynamos in Zambia. “Evans has a deal in Zambia. We thank him for his contributions. We believe in giving players freedom, and we prioritise dialogue and welfare,” he said.

He also mentioned that Ogbonda remains part of the Rangers platform and can return if he wishes. “He is not with the team now, but he’s still in our system. If he wants to come back, he has a 100% chance. For now, Evans is gone,” Ilechukwu stated.

Looking ahead to the transfer window, Ilechukwu revealed plans to reinforce the attack, possibly bringing in one or two strikers. “We need to strengthen our attack,” he said.

He emphasised that squad development is part of a broader vision, stating, “It’s not just about winning trophies; it’s about changing lives and developing players.”

As Rangers prepare for the match against Warri Wolves, Ilechukwu remains optimistic. “The first round has gone. With God’s will, the second round will be better,” he concluded.

Currently, Rangers sit fifth on the Nigeria Premier Football League table with 33 points ahead of matchday 22.