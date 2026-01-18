Qatar Airways aircraft suffers mid-air fault, makes emergency landing in Lagos

File photo

By Dickson Omobola

Qatar Airways aircraft/ with/ 248 passengers and 12 crew members has made a safe emergency landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after suffering technical fault while airborne.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, saw the pilot execute a safe landing with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, response team and other emergency responders standing-by on the runway.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed this in a statement, said due to the operation, no loss of lives nor injuries were sustained by anyone.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, despite the technical issues and forced landing, the incident also did not result in any significant damage to the aircraft.

The statement reads: “Following distress alerts received on its 767/112 Toll Free Emergency Lines, the LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from its Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival of LRT at the incident scene, it was discovered that a passenger aircraft was distressed and had conducted a forced landing at the aforementioned location.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the agency’s response teams revealed the immediate cause of the incident was due to technical issues suffered by the distressed aircraft.

“The passenger aircraft (operator’s name withheld), laden to capacity/ with/ 248 passengers and 12 crew members, suffered technical fault while airborne in Nigerian air space, leading to the emergency landing in Lagos.

“The pilot executed a safe landing on the runway at Muritala Mohammed International Airport with the LASEMA response team and other emergency responders standing-by on extreme high alert on the runway.

“Collaborative efforts of the multi-agency responders were coordinated. After proper check by the pilot and the engineering crew, the aircraft was moved to the apron for detailed inspection and prompt repairs.”

“All passengers of the distressed aeroplane were evacuated safely; no injuries reported. No loss of lives nor injuries sustained by anyone due to the operation.

“In spite of the technical issues and forced landing, the incident did not result in any significant damage to the aircraft. The aircraft has been secured on the apron. Recovery activities have been completed. LRT has safely concluded the rescue operation.

“Responders present LASEMA Response Team-Command and Control Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, LASAMBUS, LASG Fire and Rescue Service and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.”